CCFD: No word on how Valero west plant refinery fire started

New chief Brandon Wade tells 3NEWS that his department doesn't know of any injuries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire at the Valero west refinery has sent a black plume of smoke into the air on Corpus Christi's Northwest side.

Valero officials confirmed the fire Wednesday morning.

CCFD fire chiefs -- including new department chief Brandon Wade -- currently are at the scene. He said no injuries have been reported to his department, but that one of CCFD's medic units is at the scene as a precaution.

Wade told 3NEWS on Wednesday morning that his department has four trucks and a HAZMAT company outside the Valero refinery, and a command post has been set up.

He said his department is currently monitoring air quality outside the refinery to make sure neither evacuations nor shelter in place orders are needed, based on the HAZMAT company's plume modeling.

"Smoke travels, so smoke doesn't stay where it's produced," he said. "Smoke will travel, so our goal and our job is to go out to see where the smoke is going. And then we do the air monitoring."

He said those once those assessments are complete, that if any community actions are needed, they will notify the community via avenues such as Reverse Alert and door knocks.

"Probably through a number of ways," he said.

He said there is no immediate timeline for those assessments to be complete.

But because CCFD is not inside the refinery grounds, Wade said he has no updates as to how contained the fire currently is and has no information as to how it started, but that CCFD is on-site to offer any assistance, if needed.

"If they requested assistance, we would meet with them and then we would determine what their needs are and what they're asking of us," he said. "Currently we have not received any needs request from inside the facility."

Refinery Terminal Fire Company Chief Brian McDonald, whose company is responding along with Valero emergency crews, said he had no information to add to what 3NEWS already had reported at around 11 a.m. Wednesday.



As for Wade, who is on his eighth day on the job, previously worked as an assistant fire chief for the Austin Fire Department.

He said that, although Austin doesn't have to deal with refinery fires, that it responds to large-scale incidents that are handled using the same basic principles.

"The fundamentals of incident command, of managing large incidents -- that plays into it," he said. "It's just potentially different hazards. . . . You bring the fundamentals back down here and work off those principles to make sure the city is safe."

Other departments also have told 3NEWS they are helping with the incident.

Corpus Christi Emergency Manager Billy Delgado said his department is helping with monitoring air quality outside the refinery.

Nueces County Emergency Manager Louie Ray said his office has no details about the fire, and that it has not been asked to respond to the situation.

3NEWS has reached out to the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality, who tests air quality during and after events such as these, and are waiting to hear back.

Multiskilled journalist Brandon Schaff contributed to this developing story.

