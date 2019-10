SAN ANTONIO — A fire leads to an unwanted wake-up call for guests at a downtown hotel on the Riverwalk, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at Hotel Valencia on 100 East Houston Street.

Firefighters found a small fire in a utility closet on the second floor of the hotel that was quickly knocked down by the sprinkler system.

Arson investigators arrived to assess the damage, which they reported as minimal. The cause of the fire was not reported.