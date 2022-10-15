Over 70 vehicles destroyed by fire at Robinson Family Farm

The farm has decided to close its doors on Oct. 16th as they clean up the aftermath of Saturday's fire.

TEMPLE, Texas — About 73 vehicles were destroyed by a fire that broke out at the Robinson Family Farm in Temple Saturday afternoon.

Four firefighters and two people were treated at the farm for non-life-threatening heat-related injuries, according to Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt.

According to the farm's Facebook page, the fire happened before 1:15 p.m. in the parking lot and shut down festivities "for the time being."

Fire departments from the eastside of Bell County responded and were able to put the fire out before 3:30 p.m.

Mahlstedt said the cause of the fire is undetermined, but believes it is because of a cigarette that was "improperly discarded" into the grass in the parking lot.

The Robinson Family Farm is located at 2651 Bob White Rd. and is known for offering family fun, especially its pumpkin patch. According to its Facebook, its Fall Festival was happening when flames broke out.

Helen Robinson, the owner of the farm, told 6 News that the fire stayed in the parking lot and that there wasn't any damage to the farm itself.

Lindsey Rucker, an attendee of the Fall Festival, said she lost her vehicle. She said her friend tried calling her about her vehicle, but it was too late.

"She's like, your car is on fire," she said. "By the time I turned around, there was already cars engulfed in flames."

IMPORTANT UPDATE: 1:15pm 10/15/22. Hi all. We currently have a fire in our parking lot and have to shut down for the time being. We will update here accordingly. Posted by The Robinson Family Farm on Saturday, October 15, 2022

Robinson Family Farm Fire like a war zone great job all the fire fighters and first responders from over a dozen departments for getting under control 60 or so vehicles Posted by Rob Halford on Saturday, October 15, 2022

In the comments of the Robinson Family Farm's posts, several people said the fire grew very fast. One user posted a photo of around when the fire started before 1 p.m. Another photo less than 15 minutes later shows a big black plume of smoke.

Another user wrote, "the fire was ripping through vehicles rapidly. I've never heard cars like that explode in person."

On Facebook, the farm said it plans to reopen the following weekend.

If your car was left at the farm, you are able to get in contact with management at therobinsonfamilyfarm@gmail.com.

