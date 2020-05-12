Watch Live: Update on tank fire at Magellan Storage Facility | 7 injured, 4 in critical condition

Officials say four of those injured are in critical condition and one has been sent to the burn unit in San Antonio.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thick clouds of black smoke were seen coming from the Magellan’s Corpus Christi petroleum storage facility early on Saturday morning.

Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha told 3News that the fire is out and seven people have been transported to the hospital with injuries. Officials say four of those are in critical condition and one has been sent to the burn unit in San Antonio.

The tank is said to contain about 1,300 barrels. We are working to confirm who was injured, how serious those injuries are and what may have sparked the explosion. A news conference on the explosion will be held at 1 p.m.

A "Reverse Alert" was sent out by Nueces County at 10:56 a.m. stating that the Corpus Christi Fire and Police Departments were responding to a possible explosion in the area of Poth Lane and IH 37.

We reached out to Magellan, here's what they said:

Statement From Magellan Midstream

"Around 10AM Central time this morning, a tank fire occurred at Magellan’s Corpus Christi petroleum storage facility. The tank was being cleaned by contractors at the time of the incident. Unfortunately, there are reports of injuries. The fire has been extinguished at this time."

Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement following the oil storage tank explosion at Magellan in Corpus Christi:

"The State of Texas is working closely with Magellan and Corpus Christi officials to aid in the emergency response efforts and to provide immediate help to those injured in the explosion. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is monitoring air quality in the area, and the Texas Division Of Emergency Management is on the ground to provide support. The Texas Department of Public Safety is also working to provide assistance to first responders on the ground. The state is ready to deploy additional resources to respond to this event and keep the community safe. Cecilia and I ask all Texans join us in prayer for those injured in this explosion, for our first responders, and for the safety of those in the area."

Refinery Terminal Fire Company is working a fire in the area of 1800 block of Poth. Officials are asking if you are in the immediate area, please shelter in place until further notice. pic.twitter.com/U5mzsUMavj — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) December 5, 2020

