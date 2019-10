SAN ANTONIO — A fast-spreading fire forced people at a south side-motel to leave their rooms, even though the fire was at a nearby liquor store.

The incident took place around 3 a.m. Monday at the House of Liquor on 370 South Loop 1604 West.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office helped evacuate the motel building and no injuries were reported.

Authorities said the liquor store damages are estimated around $300,000.