Fire at home has flames shooting, hitting power lines raining sparks on firefighters

It happened early Monday morning on the south side of town.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters battled a heavy fire at a home on the south side which hit power lines, raining sparks down on the crews fighting the fire early Monday morning.

SAFD was called out to the 400 block of E Mitchell Street near Roosevelt Ave around 1:22 a.m. for reports of a structure fire.

Arriving units found a heavy working fire in a detached structure on the back of the property. That fire spread quickly to the home.

At one point, firefighters had sparks raining down on them as the flames hit the power lines above the fire.

The flames began shooting from the roof, and an SAFD official said the stairs inside the structure collapsed, which made it hard to access the fire in the attic.

Two hours later, the home was still burning.

No word on what may have caused the fire or the amount of damage it caused.

This is a developing story.

