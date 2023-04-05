Fire at home for 'mentally ill' residents spread from bed to walls and ceiling

The homeowner told police the fire began in a room belonging to someone with a history of setting fires.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A fire broke out late Wednesday night in a home that is used to board mentally ill residents, according to officials.

San Antonio firefighters were called out to the 2300 block of E. Crockett just east of downtown around 11:08 p.m.

The Battalion Chief said that crews were met with a working fire a front bedroom of a residential structure.

Officials said a bed caught fire and then spread to the walls and ceiling of the room before they were able to extinguish the blaze.

The Battalion Chief says the homeowner owns multiple homes and uses them to "board mentally ill residents."

Investigators will be on the scene because the homeowner says the fire started in a room belonging to someone with a history of setting fires.

Officials say five people made it out of home without injuries.

They will be displaced until repairs to the home are made.

No word on the amount of damages caused by the fire.

This is a developing story.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.