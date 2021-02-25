Fire at dry cleaning business may have been set on purpose, police say

There was some damage to the store, along with smoke damage to a lot of clothes inside.

A fire at a dry cleaning business is being called "suspicious" by Universal City authorities.

The fire broke out around midnight Thursday at the One Price Cleaners in the 2700 block of Pat Booker Road. Universal City authorities, the Schertz Fire Department and Bexar County Emergency Services responded to the fire.

A Universal City police officer saw smoke and flames coming out of the backdoor of the building. He reportedly tried to put the flames out with his fire extinguisher before firefighters got to the scene.

There was some damage to the store, along with smoke damage to a lot of clothes inside. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but fire officials said they suspect it was set on purpose.

No injuries were reported.