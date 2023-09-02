'We see this explosion': Fire blast through roof of apartment complex on north side

​The resident said evacuations were underway as fire crews had ladders on the windows to assist in taking people out.

SAN ANTONIO — An orange glow could be seen in far north Bexar County as firefighters responded to high flames at an apartment complex on Saturday night.

The incident occurred at The Anthony at Canyon Springs apartments around 9 p.m. Saturday.

One resident says fire crews took awhile to get the fire down as video shows flames bursting through the roof of one building.

"We were looking at the horizon and we thought it was in another neighborhood and we see this explosion like flames bursts and it was like over and over. It took them awhile to get the fire down."

