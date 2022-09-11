Man in custody after witnesses say he took off from burning apartment unit

When crews arrived, they found a fire in the living room of the apartment.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire at a northwest-side apartment led to a man being detained after witnesses said they saw him run from the burning apartment and hop on a bus.

The San Antonio Police Department said the fire broke out just before 11 p.m. at The Adobe Apartments on Callaghan Road.

When crews arrived, they found a fire in the living room of the apartment unit; they were able to extinguish the flames quickly. However, the unit is heavily damaged and one person was displaced.

Later, witnesses reportedly told police that they saw the man hop on a nearby bus. Officer tracked down that bus and pulled it over.