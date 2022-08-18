H-E-Bs in Texas to host career fair on Aug. 23

One of Texas's most iconic grocery store franchises is hosting a one-day career fair at stores across Texas.

TEXAS, USA — H-E-B will be hosting a one-day hiring event for potential employees for full- and part-time positions.

This is the company's largest ever one-day hiring event. For those wanting immediate positions, there will be on-the-spot interviews at the career fairs at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store in Texas.

H-E-B has been giving out jobs for years now as one of the biggest companies in Texas.

The career fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 23. To find open positions at stores in your area visit careers.heb.com/careerfair. An online application must be submitted before interviews are conducted.

If you're in the Midland area, H-E-B locations include the one on Andrews Highway and West Wadley Ave in Midland. If you're in Odessa there's locations on East 42nd St. and West University Blvd.