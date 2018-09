SAN ANTONIO — The mother and girlfriend of a missing man were led to his dead body during last night's storms while using the Find My iPhone app on the city's northeast side overnight.

San Antonio Police said the victim was found around 2:30 am shot in the head inside of his car at the Avistar at the Parkway apartments in the 9500 block of Perrin Beitel Road.

The mother and girlfriend of the victim said he had no ties to the apartment complex.

The investigation is ongoing.

