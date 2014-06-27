Finally Fall | Pumpkin patches, corn mazes and other Fall events going on in the San Antonio area

We have a list of places and events for families looking to celebrate the season.

SAN ANTONIO — The Pumpkin Spice is out and the weather is finally cooling off in the San Antonio area. That means families are making their plans for Fall fun.

Corny Maze at Trader's Village

The classic corn maze at Trader's Village is the only one in the city of San Antonio and the largest in South Texas. It will be open every weekend in October starting October 7.

Below are the prices for the maze:

$11.99 — Maze Wristband (persons 3 & older)

FREE — Kids 2 & under

$17.99 — Maze & All-Day Ride Wristband

[Rides are the 11 Carnival Rides at Traders Village — There are NO rides at the CORNy Maze]

KENS 5's Maggie Laughlin was out at the maze for a preview:

Jenschke Orchards in Fredericksburg

Country Music legend Reba McEntire is being honored with a corn maze design at a farm in Fredericksburg. The design includes her name, Reba, along with a cowboy hat, musical notes and a heart.

The corn maze at Jenschke Orchards opened on September 15.

Pumpkin Patch at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church

The Pumpkin Patch at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church will be open seven days a week until Halloween. The patch is open from 2:30 p.m. until dusk every day, except on Saturdays they are open from 10 a.m. until dusk and Sundays from noon until dusk and admission is free.

The church is located at 5310 Stahl Rd.

Circle N Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

This La Vernia festival includes a corn maze, pumpkin patch, petting zoo, slides, corn pit, tire climb, sand pit, hay bales, mini maze, bouncy balls, and a roping area.

It is open weekends through October and general admission (age 3 and up) is $12 (includes tax). Kids 2 and under are free!

Graff 7A Ranch

This Hondo farm includes an 8-acre maze, hayride, MatterCorn Slide Mountain, Cowboy Ken’s Kiddie Korral, Hay Bale Jump, Colin’s Cluckers, expression swings, photo props, Zippity-DooDah, bubble buckets, double barrel train, gaga ball pit, tetherball, cornhole, construction zone, and more games.

It is open through November 12.

Below is the weekend schedule and pricing: