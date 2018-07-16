SAN ANTONIO — A fight over a woman ends with one man shot and injured, according to a police.

The fight started just before 2:45 a.m. Monday morning at Southwest 19th Street on the west side.

Police say the suspect and a 45-year-old man got into a heated argument over a woman. At some point, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the other man twice, once in the neck and once in the lower back.

The suspect took off in a black Nissan. The man who was shot was taken to University Hospital.

No arrests have been made.

