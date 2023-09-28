Fight between two students ends with one trying to stab the other with pencil

The 17-year-old student tried, but failed, to stab the other student with a pencil.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — School officials at New Braunfels High School say that a fight between two students could have had a much different outcome as one student tried to stab another with a pencil on Monday.

The 17-year-old student tried to use a pencil to stab the other student, but the pencil did not make contact, and the other student was not injured in the incident.

The New Braunfels High School’s School Resource Officer (SRO) and administration team acted fast to make sure that their campus was safe by quickly stopping the fight.

The student was arrested and had minor injuries from the fight with the other student. That student was taken to a local hospital for treatment then to Comal County Jail and is now facing charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Attempting to Take a Weapon from an Officer.

“I am thankful our team had the training they needed to take control of the situation without hesitation,” said NBHS Principal Greg Hughes. “We take the safety of our students very seriously.”

“The NBHS Administration Team and SRO did a phenomenal job securing the situation,” said New Braunfels ISD Director of Safety and Security Stephen Brown. “Our team was able to promptly and properly diffuse the situation.”

The district approved the addition of nine SRO’s to the district this year, and has committed more than $1M dollars in funds to allow for one armed law enforcement officer to be posted at each of the district’s 15 campuses.

The district said they appreciated the quick and swift responses of the SRO and campus staff to ensure that student safety is always a top priority.

"It is NBISD’s utmost priority to ensure the safety and security of its students and staff each day at school," says New Braunfels ISD.

This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.