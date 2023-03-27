Fight between two men leads to stabbing, police say

Police say two men got into some sort of altercation and then one of them stabbed the other one.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital after getting stabbed on the southside Sunday evening.

This happened around 9:45 p.m. on the 700 block of W Mally Boulevard near Loop 410 and Commercial Avenue.

Police say two men got into some sort of altercation and then one of them stabbed the other one.

The suspect took off before police arrived.

The victim was taken to BAMC. His condition is not known at this time.

This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.

Want to get in touch with someone at KENS 5? You can send a message using our Contacts page or email one of our team members.