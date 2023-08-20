Fight between two men ends with one cut on ear by knife, police say

It happened early Sunday morning in downtown San Antonio.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A fight between two men downtown early Sunday morning ended with one of the men cut by a knife on his ear, police say.

Officers responded to the intersection of College Street at Navarro Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. for reports of a cutting in progress.

When police arrived at the location, they found one man cut on his ear. Officers say that a fight broke out between two men, and one pulled a knife on the other, then cut him on his ear. The victim was treated by EMS at the scene and released. The other man was taken into custody.

Detectives were called to the scene and will continue the investigation.

At this time it's unclear what charges the suspect will face.

No other injuries reported.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.