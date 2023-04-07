Fight between two men drinking at apartment complex leads to man cut in chest, police say

The suspect ran back to his apartment afterward, and a standoff with police began.

SAN ANTONIO — An argument between two men who were drinking at an apartment complex led to one of the men being cut by the other one, police say.

It happened around 2:21 a.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of Tulipan Walk Street near San Fernando Street on the west side of town.

Police say the two men from different apartments, ages 40 and 30, were drinking and possibly intoxicated when they got into a fight.

One of the men cut the other one in the chest. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police began setting up a defensive position in the front and rear of the apartment, calling the suspect out. Officers were armed with rifles and non-lethal weapons, preparing to take the man into custody.

The standoff lasted approximately two hours until an SAPD night Captain informed media that they had intentions to dismantle the standoff since the charges and injuries were minimal.

