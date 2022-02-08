Fight between two homeless men escalates into stabbing

Sometime during the fight, the suspect pulled a knife out and stabbed the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — One man is in the hospital and another is on the run following a stabbing, officials say.

Around 11:37, San Antonio Police responded to a stabbing at the intersection of Flores and Laredo.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 50s with a stab wound to the leg.

Police said the victim and another man were arguing when one of the men stabbed the other. The victim was taken to University Hospital in stable condition and the suspect is still at large.

The victim is cooperating with police and helping in the investigation to identify the attacker.