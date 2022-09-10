Fight between neighbors ends with three people shot

Police believe the two groups were exchanging gunfire from their apartment buildings.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A fight between neighbors in an apartment building escalated early Sunday morning and ended with three people shot.

It happened around 1:27 a.m. on the 2900 block of Rigsby Avenue at the Oak Meadow Apartments.

Police responded for a shooting in progress and when officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds.

According to police, two groups of neighbors in separate buildings got into some sort of disturbance and started firing shots at each other from their buildings.

Three people were hit in the exchange of gunfire. One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and two others from the other building were taken in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported from either building.

Police are still trying to determine what started the altercation between the two groups.

Police say both parties are suspects in this investigation.

No other details were provided.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.