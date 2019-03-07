BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — The Bandera County Sheriff's Office is alerting residents to a raccoon that tested positive for the rabies virus.

This is the fifth confirmed case of rabies in the county so far this year.

The raccoon was discovered in the 200 block of Doe Creek Rd. The sheriff's office says that residents in the area should be "extremely cautious" around wild animals and to closely monitor pets.

Any stray or suspicious animal should be reported to the department, the sheriff's office says. Residents can contact dispatch at (830) 796-3771 or call 911 if it's an emergency.