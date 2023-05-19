SAPD ask for help identifying person of interest involved in Fiesta Market Square shooting

The woman is not a suspect but she could have information related to the case, officials say.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for a person of interest in hopes of solving a shooting that happened during Fiesta.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, April 26 at the Fiesta Market Square.

Police have released photos of a woman who was seen at the live music event just before shots were fired.

The woman is not a suspect but she could have information related to the case, officials say.

That night a man was shot in the chest after a fight broke out near one of the Fiesta de los Reyes' stages before the shooter ran off.

Anyone with information should call the SAPD Homicide Unit at (210) 207-7635 or message the San Antonio Police Facebook page.