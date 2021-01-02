Fiesta 2021 postponed until June 17-27

The 2021 festivities were slated to kick off April 15, but the Fiesta Commission said Monday the 10-day festival will now take place June 17-27, 2021.

The Fiesta Commission confirmed Monday that Fiesta 2021 has been postponed until the month of June due to fears about the spread of COVID-19.

The 2021 festivities were slated to kick off April 15, but the Fiesta Commission said Monday the 10-day festival will now take place June 17-27, 2021.

“Delaying Fiesta 2021 until June puts safety first, and it is the right move for our community,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “Through the ongoing vaccination program and our continuing efforts to suppress COVID-19, we are working to be in a better position by June. We are deeply appreciative of the Fiesta San Antonio Commission’s willingness to work with the city’s health professionals to ensure San Antonian’s safety.”

This also comes after organizers of the the popular Oyster Bake say they've made the decision to cancel for this year, citing the pandemic. The event is set to return April 1-2.

Coronavirus cases have surged in San Antonio in recent weeks, but city and county leaders say there is hope that cases are leveling off. Meanwhile, vaccinations continue to roll out to local residents, but at a snail's pace.

“Based on current data on viral transmission, June is projected to be a very low point in the viral prevalence in the area, given the high levels of natural and vaccinated immunity we will achieve by May.” Dr. Marty Makary of Metro Health. “The Fiesta San Antonio Commission and Mayor’s office have appropriately prioritized safety in considering a modified Fiesta.”

