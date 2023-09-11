Investigation underway after fetus found inside pipe at apartment complex in N. Harris County: HCSO

A detective with the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KHOU 11 that the fetus was found Monday morning.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a fetus was found inside pipes at an apartment complex in north Harris County.

A detective with the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KHOU 11 that the fetus was found at a complex on Imperial Valley Drive, which is near FM 1960 and the North Freeway.

Details are limited at this time, but we're told a plumber called about the discovery Monday morning. Detectives said the fetus was found in a pipe outside of a block of apartments. Deputies went door-to-door in hopes of finding more information about what may have happened.