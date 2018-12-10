SAN ANTONIO — The National Weather Service says that a weekend cold front will bring temperatures that "feel more like December!" to central and south Texas, including San Antonio.

According to NWS, the maximum forecasted temperature will reach 57 degrees on Monday and 53 degrees on Tuesday. Both would be record low max temperatures; the record low for October 15 in San Antonio is 64 degrees, set in 1896; for October 16, the record low max is 61 degrees, set in 1912.

NWS says that record low max temperature is defined as the lowest high temperature recorded on that day.

And while the cold front won't bring snow to San Antonio, NWS does say that the highs and lows will be close to San Antonio's late December climate normals.

Behind Sunday's cold front temperatures will feel more like December! ☃️ With highs only expected in the 50s for Mon-Wed, Austin, San Antonio, and Del Rio could break multiple Record Low Maximum Temperature Records.



❄️Check out the Graphic For Details! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/j42oVC3VBm — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) October 12, 2018

