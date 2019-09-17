SAN ANTONIO — While it may be a pain to get out of the state when taking a road trip, all of that land means all the more beauty to take in when visiting any one of the 16 national parks in Texas.

On Saturday, September 28, National Public Lands Day, all national parks will be fee-free.

That means you can enjoy all that the beautiful Lone Star State has to offer for free.

And you don't have to travel too far to experience the magnificence of the Texas Hill Country.

For a complete list of National Parks in Texas, visit the National Park Service website here.