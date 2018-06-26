Disturbing allegations have been made in a federal lawsuit filed in San Antonio. A medical student claims he has permanent injuries from what his lawyer calls tortuous treatment at the local GEO Group federal detention center downtown.

Sina Moghtader, who came to this country from Iran when he was small, said of his treatment, "It was a nightmarish event that I don't wish upon anyone."

Moghtader said he was a medical school graduate on his way to a surgical residency when a bad reaction to medication led to him being jailed on charges of threatening federal employees.

His attorneys said he had an unexpected reaction when his doctors changed his prescribed medication.

Lead attorney Randall Kallinen said, "The things that he suffered are akin to torture."

Moghtader’s law team said he was denied bail and held for one year at the local GEO Group detention facility on South Laredo Street.

Kallinen said Moghtader’s criminal defense attorney was able to prove that his behavior was due to medication issues and he was cleared of all charges. "The judge found him not guilty," he said.

The lawsuit claims while he was at the GEO facility, Moghtader was beaten by inmates, his nose and teeth were broken and he has permanent hearing loss on his left side.

“They left this ear infection untreated to the point at which it started bleeding," Remington Alessi, who also represents Moghtader, said. "It got particularly bad and they didn't give him antibiotics to treat it for a couple of months and at that point the infection had progressed to the point that he permanently lost hearing.”

"Furthermore, they labeled Sina a terrorist, maybe because he is of Iranian descent," Kallinen said. "So he then was subjected to prisoners stealing his food, for example, and the guards did nothing, because of Iranian background, so he lost 75 pounds while in the prison."

Kallinen said even though he has practiced civil rights law for years, this case stands out. “This is one of the most egregious cases I have ever seen," he said. "Guards, doctors, everybody was treating Sina extremely poorly and we say is that one of the reasons why is that he is of Iranian descent."

The federal suit also claims Moghtader was denied medical treatment and medications. The lawsuit asks for damages and changes in the way GEO Group does business.

"I want this facility to treat people right and not abuse their power,” Moghtader said.

The legal team expects to wait one to two years to see results, but they said it will be time well invested for themselves and for everyone still locked in this facility.

“We want justice for Sina, but also for anyone who has the unfortunate circumstance to find themselves in a GEO run prison," Kallinen said.

Moghtader said he credits his early challenges in Iran with his ability to move forward with his life and medical career. “I was born in a different country and I learned if I were to live, I needed to fight back and stand up and keep on,” Moghtader said. “I don't like people who are in power to abuse the people beneath them. This is a big deal for me.”

Nobody at the local GEO Group facility is authorized to speak to the media. The Houston headquarters office was contacted by telephone and email, but no response has been provided.

© 2018 KENS