Federal lawmakers set to debate bill aimed at protecting kids online

The Kids Online Safety Act would limit harmful content minors could be exposed to on social media.

SAN ANTONIO — Federal lawmakers are set to debate a bill aimed at protecting children online. The Kids Online Safety Act would limit harmful content minors could be exposed to on social media.

Its also legislation that is being spearheaded by an Alamo Heights mother. The hearing is a closed door session so we won’t know until afterward if it will move forward.

This also isn’t the first time a version of the bill has been debated by lawmakers. However, its sponsors are confident this time it will be well received.

It’s also an important day for Alamo Heights mom Maurine Molak, whose son David Molak died by suicide in 2016 after harmful cyberbullying.

His death lead to the creation of “David’s Legacy," a foundation committed to eliminating cyberbullying.

She says this bill will give parents and young people protections when it comes to social media.

Highlights of the bill include:

options to protect the information of minors

disable addictive product features

create dedicated channel to report harm to kids on a social platform

Right now, the bill has 40 co-sponsors.

That’s more than the last time this bill was up for consideration, giving Molak some hope.

Again, it will go before a committee hearing Thursday.

We will keep you updated on the outcome.

