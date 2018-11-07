SAN ANTONIO — A federal grand jury has indicted three young people for vandalizing Mission San Juan and Mission San Jose last month.

Gabriella Fritz, Sydney Faris and Andres Castaneda are all charged with depredation of government property.

The indictment alleges they used spray paint to deface mission's visitor center, causing about $1,000 in damages. They face up to ten years in federal prison if convicted.

No court dates have been scheduled.

Police say cameras at the missions caught all three of them tagging Mission San Juan and Mission San Jose in late June.

The buildings were both tagged with the statement: 'I don't care. Do you?', referencing the jacket First Lady Melania Trump wore on her way to visit an immigration shelter.

PREVIOUSLY: Third arrest made in Mission vandalism

PREVIOUSLY: Woman named in mission graffiti vandalism case arrested

© 2018 KENS