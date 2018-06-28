FBI officials say two people are in custody after an investigation at an apartment complex in the Medical Center Thursday morning.

The investigation took place at 7207 Snowden Street, near Wurzbach and Babcock Road.

The FBI says the San Antonio Police Department is leading the investigation and the charges were filed by the Bexar County District Attorney’s office. There is no word on the charges the two people may face.

KENS 5's Sue Calberg is on the scene and is gathering more information.

Most FBI guys said they would rather not be on tv @ med ctr area apt #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/tpTv0zjGFS — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) June 28, 2018





