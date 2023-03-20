What to expect when the FBI leads a law enforcement training at the Alamodome Tuesday night

The drills will take place Tuesday evening and are expected to bring a heightened presence of emergency vehicles and police to the area.

SAN ANTONIO — Continuing a recent trend of law enforcement and military trainings in public areas of San Antonio, residents who live near the Alamodome can expect to see helicopters and emergency vehicles Tuesday night when the FBI conducts joint trainings with first responders.

No timetable was given for when residents may start hearing sirens or seeing uniformed police officers participating in the training, but the city said in a social media post that they'll be conducted in the evening and "contained to the Alamodome."

"Uniformed SAPD officers will be onsite to ensure the safety of residents and participants," the city's post reads.

Over the last few months, San Antonians who live in the downtown area might have spotted signs of bomb squad simulations, U.S. Army combat drills and active shooter trainings.

