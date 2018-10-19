The FBI San Antonio Division was seeking help Friday in locating a Laredo teen last witnessed crossing the border into Mexico on foot.

According to a release from the agency, Jose De Luna, 17, was last seen on September 22 crossing into Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

De Luna is 5’ 6” in height, approximately 140 pounds and has short, black hair and brown eyes. De Luna, 17, was last seen in a pair of red shorts and a black shirt.

Family members told the FBI they became concerned about De Luna after he failed to return home and did not answer his cell phone. The FBI said they are also looking for two individuals who may know about the teen's disappearance, Yoshio Yammil Ordaz Garcia (Ordaz), 33, and Joshua “Jay” Hernandez, 19, both of Laredo, Texas.

Ordaz is approximately 5’ 6, 180 lbs. and has short, black hair and brown eyes. He is a Mexican citizen who lives and works as a mechanic in Laredo, Texas. Ordaz may be driving a black 2008 Chrysler 300 or a purple 2005 Jeep Liberty.

Hernandez is approximately 5’ 11, 170 lbs. and has short, black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoo on his right leg which says “Genaro.”

The public is urged to call FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741 with any information. Tips can also be submitted online at https://tips.fbi.gov. Individuals who provide information may remain anonymous, the FBI said.

© 2018 KENS