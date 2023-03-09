FBI mum on details after search of Castroville property

Agents could be seen on the property Thursday afternoon, but the nature of the investigation hasn't been made clear.

SAN ANTONIO — FBI agents and other agencies carried out "court-authorized law enforcement activities" at a rural property near Castroville Thursday, but details over what was seized or the nature of the activity remain minimal.

About a dozen agents could be seen at the property with items strewn on mobile tables set up outside. A shipping container could also be seen at the end of the property's extended driveway, but it's unknown if the contents were the target of law enforcement on scene.

Deputies with the Medina County Sheriff's Office also assisted the FBI before departing around 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

