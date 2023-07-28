FBI and Dallas police joint operation results in over 30 arrests

The charges of those accused range from illegal narcotics possession and/or infiltration and distribution, as well as illegal firearm possession/distribution.

DALLAS — A multi-law enforcement collaboration across North Texas resulted in the indictments of over 30 people, with the primary focus being on violent offenders in the Dallas area, officials announced.

The FBI and the Dallas Police Department (DPD) provided an update on recent joint operations and arrests from July on Friday, July 28.

FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Chad Yarbrough hosted a press conference with Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, Dallas County Sheriff Marion Brown, and Leigha Simonton, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas. They shared details of the two-year long investigation that involved intelligence from 200 law enforcement officers at both the state and local levels.

Yarbrough said 15 of the arrests were made on Thursday, July 27. The charges of those accused range from illegal narcotics possession and/or infiltration and distribution, as well as illegal firearm possession/distribution.

Chief Garcia said it's all part of an ongoing violent crime reduction plan, and that jurisdictions at the local, state and federal levels will continue to use joint forces in effort to make Dallas a safer place to live by targeting violent offenders and those linked to organized crime.

During the operation – which involved more than 200 officers and agents from FBI Dallas, the Dallas Police Department, the Dallas Sheriff’s Office, and other local agencies – law enforcement seized more than 540 grams of cocaine, more than 1,100 grams of methamphetamine, more than 150 grams of alprazolam, and more than 7 grams of fentanyl, along with nine firearms and over $10,000 in cash.

The defendants were charged in a 16-count indictment with a variety of gun and drug crimes, including possession with intent to distribute cocaine and felon in possession of firearms. They began making their initial appearances in federal court Friday morning before U.S. Magistrate Judge Irma Carrillo Ramirez.

“Prosecuting these worst-of-the-worst offenders not only holds them accountable for past wrongs, but it also prevents them from committing future crimes. It makes our streets safer, and our communities sleep more soundly at night,” U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton said at the FBI press conference Friday morning. “An operation like this takes commitment – commitment of time, commitment of resources, and above all, psychological commitment – knowingly risking one’s own personal safety to ensure the security of the community… This case was almost exactly two years in the making. After yesterday, we’re confident it was worth the effort.”

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said, “I want to thank the FBI Dallas Field Office, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, and the other state and local agencies for their partnerships in this two year-long investigation. It takes all of us to fight and prevent crime and criminal activity. Violent crime continues to trend downward in the city of Dallas and not by accident. It is because of the hard work of the men and women of our agencies, along with our community and city leaders that we see the needle trending down. We are committed to making our neighborhoods safer.”

Those charged include:

Alicia Slaughter: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Courtney Smith: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Edward Williams, aka “Lil ‘E:” conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Xavier Barnes: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Jordan Davis: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Ladarius Holly: convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Quentavis Zikeiy Hawkins, aka “Luddy:” conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Lucis Lugo: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Sebastian Medlock, aka “Blue:” convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Dmarcus Quartez Roderick Moton, aka “Little Cheese:” conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of an unregistered firearm (Glock switch)

Christopher Samuel: convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Perry Taylor: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Anthony Joe Womack: convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Davonia Hart: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance

Brandon Bedford: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Many of the defendants arrested Friday had extensive criminal histories, including assault, aggravated robbery, arson, deadly conduct with a firearm, and manufacture and delivery of controlled substances. Many were also allegedly armed, including one who allegedly carried a Glock switch, a dangerous device that converts a regular semi-automatic weapon into a machinegun capable of continuous fire with a single depression of the trigger.