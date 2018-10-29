Three Former Crystal City officials have been sentenced to federal prison in connection to a bribery and kickback scheme.

U.S. District Judge Alia Moses sentenced former Mayor Pro-Tem Rogelio Mata, former City Councilman Roel Mata, and former City Councilman Gilbert Urrabazo to 33 months, 21 months, and 24 months in federal prison, respectively.

After completing their prison terms, each defendant would be placed on supervised release for three years, according to affidavit paperwork from the FBI.

The paperwork further details that each defendant will have to pay a $2,000 fine, and ordered them jointly and severally to pay a money judgment in forfeiture of $11,291.73.

The forfeiture judgment represents divestiture of the various bribes, which were paid to them and to co-defendant William James Jonas, III.

Earlier this year, Crystal City Mayor Ricardo Lopez and former City Attorney and City Manager William James Jonas, III, were sentenced to 97 months and 420 months in federal prison for their roles in the scheme.

In addition, Jonas was ordered to pay $1,047,814.05 and Lopez $24,003.95 in restitution.

Businessman Ngoc Tri Nguyen, also tied to the scheme, was sentenced to 17 months behind bars and ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution and a $40,000 money judgment for his role in the fraudulent scheme.

