Driver, passenger in stolen car die after crashing during chase in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — Two people died Wednesday afternoon after a chase in Fayette County involving a reportedly stolen vehicle from San Antonio.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, a drug interdiction investigator tried to pull the driver over on westbound Interstate 10 just west of Schulenburg, but the driver took off after initially pulling over.

As the investigator tried to catch up, the driver of the stolen car passed an 18-wheeler on the emergency shoulder, left the road and lost control of the car.

It rolled multiple times and came to a rest on the service road near Engle, Texas. The driver and passenger were thrown out of the car and died at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies haven't yet identified the two males.