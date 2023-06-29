Father, two young children injured after getting hit by a car on the north side

It happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Northwest Military across from Hardberger Park.

SAN ANTONIO — A father and his two young children are in the hospital after being hit by an SUV on the north side Wednesday night.

San Antonio police say the man, who is in his 30's, and his four kids were crossing the street near the H-E-B on Northwest Military.

He was pushing his two-year-old child and four-year-old child in a stroller when a small Subaru hit them. The man's other two children were walking in front of them and were not hit.

The father and the two young kids were taken to the hospital, where they are all in stable condition.

The driver of the car that hit them did stop to help and will not face charges.

This is a developing story and further updates will be added as they are received. Check back to this article for details.

