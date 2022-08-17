At the house, officers found and removed over a dozen animals, police said.

PALESTINE, Texas — A father and son in Palestine have been arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after officers found several animals living in poor conditions.

Animal Control were notified at around 10 a.m. Wednesday of several dogs in crates with no food or water outside a residence in the 100 block of Pillar on Wednesday.

Police said in a Facebook post Palestine police officers, animal control, and code enforcement were on the scene.

At the house, officers found and removed over a dozen animals. Through an investigation, it was determined that the animals were living in "awful conditions."

Their was no water or electricity in the residence and the owners were living in their truck parked in the carport, officials said.

The animals were transported to BARC Humane Society.

During the investigation, officers believe they saw cocaine and pieces of paraphernalia on the hood of the truck.

Both the father and son admitted to the possession of drugs and were arrest on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. Animal cruelty charges are pending.