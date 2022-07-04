Father rushes inside burning home to save teen from fire

Fire crews had to cut some bars on the home in order to get inside and extinguish the flames.

SAN ANTONIO — A teenage girl was rushed to a hospital after her west-side home went up in flames, and her father went back inside to save her, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on Thursday in the 100 block of C Street.

Authorities said the father, his son and his daughter were inside the house when it caught on fire. The flames spread throughout the attic and eventually the entire home.

The father and son made it out, but the father realized his daughter was still inside. He went back in to save her.

She was taken to University Hospital where she was treated for smoke inhalation. Authorities said she is expected to recover.

Fire crews had to cut some bars on the home in order to get inside and extinguish the flames.

At 5:30 a.m. when our KENS 5 crews were on scene, they reported seeing family members going inside, attempting to gather as many belongings as possible.