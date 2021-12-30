Father joins volunteer search groups to find missing daughter

Lina Sardar Khil’s father walked alongside volunteers from the Afghan community to try and find his daughter reported missing ten days ago.

Despite some discoveries by search teams, the San Antonio Police Department is still actively searching for the missing three-year-old girl.

Two volunteer groups covered miles of ground in the area where Lina Sardar Khil was last seen on Monday, December 20.

On Thursday, a volunteer search team discovered a plastic bag of bones in the 9800 block of Fredericksburg Road, but the San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said those do not relate to the search for Lina.

“It appears [the bones are] very, very old and not in any way related to missing Lina,” Chief McManus said.

Earlier in the day, Lina’s father, Riaz Sardar Khil joined other members of the Afghan community in the search.

Today I joined another volunteer search team, including Lina Sardar Khil’s father. The Afghan community had about 20 people searching green belts off of Bluemel Rd, not far from the apartment complex where Lina was last seen. @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/y6G6qEPOxJ — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) December 30, 2021

The search area included wooded areas along Bluemel Road, less than a mile away from the Villas Del Cabo apartment complex where Lina Khil was last seen.

Colleagues would show Khil’s father photos of items they found like blankets or clothing that might be Lina’s, but so far the search has been unsuccessful.

The father and his friends say right now they are focused on doing all they can to find his daughter.

Pamela Allen leads a non-profit called Eagles Flight and has been assisting Lina’s family in various ways and helped with organizing the search efforts.

“Thank God we’ve earned their trust to be able to come in. I’ve been able to sit with the family and bring them some supplies they’ve needed. The father’s not working right now so we’re supporting them in any way we can. But for them to say, we feel we’re not alone, that’s a good feeling,” Allen said.

Lina Sardar Khil was last seen wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes.