Michael Stephens, 42, and 10-year-old Isabella were pronounced dead at an area hospital.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — A father and his 10-year-old daughter drowned after getting caught up in a rip current Sunday evening at Pass-a-Grille Beach, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded around 6:43 p.m. to the area after receiving reports of two people who were swept offshore, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Deputies say 42-year-old Michael Stephens and his three daughters, aged from 10 to 20 years old, were out in the Gulf of Mexico when they noticed an outgoing current begin to strengthen.

Jessie Johnson, 20, helped get his girlfriend, 20-year-old Brittany Stephens, out of the water and returned to get Michael Stephens and 10-year-old Isabella Stephens, the sheriff's office said. The two, however, were said to have been too far from shore and the current had gotten stronger.

Trinity Stephens, 13, was able to call 911 and hand off the phone to someone else on the beach for help, deputies said.

The father and daughter were spotted by helicopter just before 8 p.m. about a half-mile off the coast before being pulled from the water by a team from the sheriff's office, Coast Guard and St. Pete Fire Rescue, the news release states.

Michael and Isabella Stephens were taken to an area hospital, where they later were pronounced dead.

An investigation into the drowning remains ongoing, the sheriff's office said.