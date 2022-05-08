Father charged after baby's injuries were consistent with shaken baby syndrome

Investigators claim the boy's 21-year-old father admitted to shaking the baby on July 30, saying he was tired and frustrated at the time.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is facing charges of injury to a child after a baby was hurt back in July, San Antonio police said.

The affidavit for an arrest warrant says baby Isaiah Herrera was just 64 days old when he ended up in the hospital, unresponsive. Doctors tell investigators the boy's injuries are consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

Investigators claim the boy's 21-year-old father admitted to shaking the baby on July 30, saying he was tired and frustrated at the time.

Ryan Daniel Herrera was arrested in connection with the boy's injuries Wednesday night shortly after 10pm. Online jail records indicate that less than 24 hours later, Herrera was able to post a $175,000 bond to gain his freedom.

The arrest affidavit indicates he is charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony.

In the affidavit, a detective with the San Antonio Police special victims unit wrote that the baby is suffering from a bilateral hematoma.The affidavit goes into detail about several incidents during the course of the baby's short life in which he could have been injured.

The first, according to Herrera, was on July 9. The father told investigators he dozed off while holding the baby on a bed. Herrera told detectives he found the baby crying on a bean bag, and that he wasn't sure if the baby was hurt at the time.

Herrera also told investigators on July 16, at a relative's home, the baby was not buckled into a baby swing when the swing collapsed. Herrera told detectives the baby fell, hitting his head on a tile floor.

Several days later, Herrera told investigators, the baby's leg began to shake but the child was alert so he did not seek medical care for the boy.

The final injury, Herrera said, came on July 30 when he admitted to shaking the baby for 'about two to three seconds' and then he noticed the baby 'look floppy and began to seize on the changing table.' The affidavit states the baby's current condition is "unresponsive."