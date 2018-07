SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio father is behind bars after police say he severely injured his baby, who is now in the hospital.

Late Monday night, police arrested 30-year-old Terrence Harper on a charge of injury to a child.

Police say his 4-month-old son suffered a skull fracture, brain hemorrhage to his brain and bruising all over his torso. The baby is recovering in the hospital.

Investigators say Harper is refusing to speak to them.

© 2018 KENS