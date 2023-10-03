After crashing into another car, the man apparently tried to fight the people inside of it.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio dad was taken into custody after being suspected of driving under the influence with his two kids in the car, officials say.

San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 600 block of Hortencia for a reported rollover. Police say they also received calls about a large disturbance following the crash.

The suspect was driving fast with his two young children in the backseat when he crashed into another car, police said.

The suspect then got out and reportedly tried to fight two people in the vehicle that he hit.

A field sobriety test was conducted and the suspect was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Other family members came and took custody of the kids.

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.