Father and child shot at apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A man and his four-year-old child were shot while they were inside of their apartment Saturday morning.

Just before 1: 30 a.m., San Antonio Police responded to the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive and found the man shot in the head. Officials say the child's nose was grazed by a bullet.

Both of the victims were taken to University Hospital, but there was no word on their condition. Police did note that the father was awake and talking to police.