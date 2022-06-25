Father and child shot at apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A man and his four-year-old child were shot while they were inside of their apartment Saturday morning.
Just before 1: 30 a.m., San Antonio Police responded to the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive and found the man shot in the head. Officials say the child's nose was grazed by a bullet.
Both of the victims were taken to University Hospital, but there was no word on their condition. Police did note that the father was awake and talking to police.
Police are investigating to see who the shooter is.