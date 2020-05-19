Father, 15-year-old son killed in motorcycle crash

SAN ANTONIO — A father and his 15-year-old son were killed in a motorcycle crash that authorities are calling a tragic accident, the San Antonio Police Department said.
The incident took place around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of General Hudnell Drive and Cupples Road.
Police said the father and son were riding together on a motorcycle, along with two other motorcyclists, when they lost control and hit a wall. Emergency Medical Services attempted life-saving measures, but neither of the victims survived.
The father was later identified as Reinerio Lopez, 36 and the son was identified as Franklin Lopez.
The family was notified and the wife, mother got to the crash shortly after, police said.
