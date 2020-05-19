Father, 15-year-old son killed in motorcycle crash

Police said the father and son were riding together when they lost control and hit a wall.

SAN ANTONIO — A father and his 15-year-old son were killed in a motorcycle crash that authorities are calling a tragic accident, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of General Hudnell Drive and Cupples Road.

Police said the father and son were riding together on a motorcycle, along with two other motorcyclists, when they lost control and hit a wall. Emergency Medical Services attempted life-saving measures, but neither of the victims survived.

The father was later identified as Reinerio Lopez, 36 and the son was identified as Franklin Lopez.