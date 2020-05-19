x
Skip Navigation

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

local

Father, 15-year-old son killed in motorcycle crash

Police said the father and son were riding together when they lost control and hit a wall.

SAN ANTONIO — A father and his 15-year-old son were killed in a motorcycle crash that authorities are calling a tragic accident, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of General Hudnell Drive and Cupples Road.

Police said the father and son were riding together on a motorcycle, along with two other motorcyclists, when they lost control and hit a wall. Emergency Medical Services attempted life-saving measures, but neither of the victims survived.

The father was later identified as Reinerio Lopez, 36 and the son was identified as Franklin Lopez.

The family was notified and the wife, mother got to the crash shortly after, police said.

RELATED: Man grazed by bullet in drive-by shooting; suspect still at large, police say

RELATED: 'There were some expectations of these finds' | Human remains found during archaeological investigation

RELATED: SAPD: Man robbed at gunpoint at southwest-side gas station