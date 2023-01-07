Man dead after being stabbed in chest

Two men were arguing when one of them fatally stabbed the other one in the chest, officials say.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after being stabbed in the chest Friday night, officials say.

Just after 8:30 p.m., San Antonio Police responded to the 1500 block of North New Braunfels for a stabbing. When they arrived on the scene, they found the victim laying on the ground next to a vehicle.

The victim and a person the victim was in the vehicle with started fighting when the driver of the vehicle stopped driving. The two got out and continued to fight, according to other witnesses who were in the vehicle.

The victim then got back into the car and said, "I’ve been stabbed, I’m going to die."

The victim did die and officials said the suspect fled on foot.

