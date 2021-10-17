Man shot, killed ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend outside home in northeast Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says

Investigators said the ex-boyfriend fled in a black Mercedes with paper tags after shooting the victim multiple times.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for a 27-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend outside her home in the Aldine area, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said it appears Oscar Gaytan-Torres ambushed 31-year-old Fredy Aguilera as he arrived at the woman's house.

Deputies were dispatched about 7:45 a.m. Sunday to the home in the 12500 block of Deergrove Street in the east Aldine area.

HCSO Sgt. Ben Beall said Aguilera was found in the front yard. Beall said the girlfriend told deputies the shooter chased Aguilera before shooting him multiple times.

Aguilera was pronounced dead when officers arrived.

Update to shooting in Aldine-area; deceased victim has been identified as Fredy Aguilera (31). The possible suspect has been identified as Oscar Gaytan-Torres (aka: Oscar Gaytan). If you know his whereabouts call 911, 713-274-9100, or 713-222-8477. #HouNews https://t.co/LPcYlTTBde — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 17, 2021

The sheriff's office is now searching for the ex-boyfriend. Gonzalez said he left the scene in a black Mercedes Benz with paper tags.

"We're working to obtain a photograph and information on the former boyfriend," Beall said. "He has not been charged yet."

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.