SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after a rollover crash early Sunday morning on the northwest side, San Antonio Police said.

The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. at I-10 and Loop 1604.

Police said the driver went the wrong way and ended up going off the bridge.

Police said one of the passengers told the driver to go right and the other passenger said to go left. That's when the driver went straight over the bridge.

One passenger was dead on scene. The driver was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. The second passenger was in stable condition, authorities said.