SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after a robbery at a north side gas station, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 10 p.m. Sunday at the Citgo on Gardina near Vance Jackson Road.

Police said the man was hit in the head with a baseball bat and witnesses saw three men run off.

Emergency Medical Services said they attempted to help the victim for 40 minutes before pronouncing him dead.

Police believe drugs may have played a part in the deadly attack. No arrests were reported.